StockNews.com Upgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

AERI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

