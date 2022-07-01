Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

