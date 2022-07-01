Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $118.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.