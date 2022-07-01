Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ASTL stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,399,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $630,000.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

