AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

