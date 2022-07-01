Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of AMED opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

