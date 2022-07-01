Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,022,000 after buying an additional 465,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,467,000 after buying an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.