Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 154.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

