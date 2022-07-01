Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of AMED opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

