Cowen Increases Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 239.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

