SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($19.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,690.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

