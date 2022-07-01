Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.76. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £762.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

