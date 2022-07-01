Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.19).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 976.80 ($11.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,248.99. The company has a market capitalization of £11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 950.80 ($11.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.50).

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($487,260.61). Also, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,808.80).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

