Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Serinus Energy (LON:SENXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.15) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.40.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

