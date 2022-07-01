Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SENX opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.15) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.40.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.