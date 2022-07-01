Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.53. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50).

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

