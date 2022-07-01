RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.42) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get RS Group alerts:

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 869 ($10.66) on Wednesday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($23,073.98). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.94), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($107,924.23).

RS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.