Barclays Lowers Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 320

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 355 ($4.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.69) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.25 ($6.38).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 269.70 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 312.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

