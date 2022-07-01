JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,070

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.74) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,134.29 ($13.92).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 952.50 ($11.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 194.39. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 755.67 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 26.83 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

