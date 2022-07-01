Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.3 days.

ARHVF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

