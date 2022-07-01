Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 75.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANPDY opened at $311.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.09. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $614.41.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.1191 dividend. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.