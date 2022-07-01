Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 210.2% in June

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 5.54%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

