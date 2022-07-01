Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Decreases By 53.7%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5017 per share. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.19) to GBX 2,630 ($32.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,600 ($31.90) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($37.52) to GBX 2,240 ($27.48) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,878.78.

Admiral Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.