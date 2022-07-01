DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,884.86

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,884.86 ($72.20) and traded as low as GBX 5,050 ($61.96). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,098 ($62.54), with a volume of 201,908 shares traded.

DCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($92.01) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($85.88) to GBX 7,500 ($92.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($88.95) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,852 ($84.06).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,662.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,884.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.47) per share. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($68.54) per share, with a total value of £55,870 ($68,543.74).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.