Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Expands By 137.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.
ARESF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
