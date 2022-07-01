Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Expands By 137.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.

ARESF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARESF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

