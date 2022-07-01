Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.96

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.96 and traded as low as $68.81. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 37,162 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

