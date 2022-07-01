Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $3.40. Vaxart shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,730,265 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vaxart by 50.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

