Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.94 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 112,409 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.94. The firm has a market cap of £32.71 million and a P/E ratio of -22.81.

Get Symphony Environmental Technologies alerts:

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.