Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.94 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 112,409 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.94. The firm has a market cap of £32.71 million and a P/E ratio of -22.81.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)
