Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.99 and traded as low as C$8.30. Velan shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$179.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58.
Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.
About Velan (TSE:VLN)
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.
