Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $10.38. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 140,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $370.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 611,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 222,453 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

