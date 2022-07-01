Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 39,557 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
