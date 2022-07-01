Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.78.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.