Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

