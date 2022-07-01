AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect that AGC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

