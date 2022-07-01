Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.50. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$3.52 and a 52 week high of C$29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.