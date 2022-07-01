Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 255.19% from the company’s previous close.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.83.

WEED opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$3.52 and a one year high of C$29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

