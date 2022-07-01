FY2023 Earnings Forecast for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.40. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MMM opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05. 3M has a twelve month low of $127.30 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

