Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $32.69. Upstart shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 49,955 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,124,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $7,845,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

