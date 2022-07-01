Morgan Stanley Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $7.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.