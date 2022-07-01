Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.62. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 455,288 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

