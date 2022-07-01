StockNews.com Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE AIN opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. Albany International has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

