Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.04.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

