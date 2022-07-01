Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 225.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Banxa stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Banxa has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
Banxa Company Profile (Get Rating)
