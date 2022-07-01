Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Lowered to GBX 320

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

