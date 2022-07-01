Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$150.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRBZF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

