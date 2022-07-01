Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Cut to 85.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. Barclays boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

