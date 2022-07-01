Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 6.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 14,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doubleview Gold (DBLVF)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.