Head to Head Comparison: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) versus Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

21.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 0.83 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.32 billion 2.76 $420.30 million $1.85 9.06

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28% Umpqua 31.34% 14.89% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Umpqua beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.