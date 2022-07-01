Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) vs. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -58.25% -11.61% -9.79% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smith Micro Software and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 177.33%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.33 -$31.04 million ($0.64) -3.86 WiMi Hologram Cloud $146.46 million 1.28 -$37.01 million N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers; and technical support and customer services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, and big data. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

