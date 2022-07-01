Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BIT Mining alerts:

This table compares BIT Mining and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.03 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.66 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.55 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIT Mining and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 76.67%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

BIT Mining beats PropertyGuru on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.