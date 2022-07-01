Reviewing LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 17.72% N/A N/A Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76%

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveWorld and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.77 $1.82 million $0.03 5.67 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.34 $54.49 million $0.21 18.10

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

