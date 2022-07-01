PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $104.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

